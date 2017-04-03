Immigrant tuition break gaining suppo...

Immigrant tuition break gaining support in Tennessee

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A push to offer in-state college tuition rates to students whose parents brought them into the country illegally is picking up unlikely momentum from some Republicans in Tennessee, a deeply conservative state that voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump and his tough stance on immigration. If the lawmakers succeed, Tennessee would follow the lead of Washington, D.C., the only other local government to pass such an ordinance since Trump took office in January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res... 9 hr We Know 10
Help! Debating a move from CT to TN Mon Esellier244 1
News 14 named in Morgan County drug ring indictment (Aug '09) Apr 2 SAj3467 23
News Tennessee lawmakers halt bill taking aim at gay... Mar 31 NOM s Waffle House 9
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) Mar 31 Loyalty Cancer 109
Election Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10) Mar 29 Testing 8,701
Why does Tennessee suck? Mar 25 Mickie 12
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,146 • Total comments across all topics: 280,054,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC