Immigrant tuition break gaining support in Tennessee
A push to offer in-state college tuition rates to students whose parents brought them into the country illegally is picking up unlikely momentum from some Republicans in Tennessee, a deeply conservative state that voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump and his tough stance on immigration. If the lawmakers succeed, Tennessee would follow the lead of Washington, D.C., the only other local government to pass such an ordinance since Trump took office in January.
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res...
|9 hr
|We Know
|10
|Help! Debating a move from CT to TN
|Mon
|Esellier244
|1
|14 named in Morgan County drug ring indictment (Aug '09)
|Apr 2
|SAj3467
|23
|Tennessee lawmakers halt bill taking aim at gay...
|Mar 31
|NOM s Waffle House
|9
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|Mar 31
|Loyalty Cancer
|109
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|Mar 29
|Testing
|8,701
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Mar 25
|Mickie
|12
