Hummingbird expert to share at presentation
Master bird bander Mark Armstrong will give an illustrated talk on "Helping and Enjoying Hummingbirds" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 at Seymour Public Library. The talk is part of Friends of Seymour Library's "How We Live: Then and Now" series on East Tennessee people and culture, and is free and open to the public.
