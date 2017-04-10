House approves Haslam's tuition-free ...

House approves Haslam's tuition-free college plan Read Story Adam Tamburin, Tennessean

23 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Gov. Bill Haslam's plan to offer Tennessee adults tuition-free community college moved closer to a reality Thursday when state House members approved the measure. Haslam proposed the Tennessee Reconnect grant during his State of the State address earlier this year.

