House approves Haslam's tuition-free college plan Read Story Adam Tamburin, Tennessean
Gov. Bill Haslam's plan to offer Tennessee adults tuition-free community college moved closer to a reality Thursday when state House members approved the measure. Haslam proposed the Tennessee Reconnect grant during his State of the State address earlier this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help! Debating a move from CT to TN
|4 hr
|BackStreets
|2
|Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi...
|Thu
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|14
|Tennessee is an inferior state, Alabama means t... (Sep '16)
|Wed
|Cackle
|2
|Immigrant Student Bill Fails in House Education...
|Apr 12
|Jesus
|5
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|Apr 12
|Aman
|8,702
|Splitting children on taxes
|Apr 11
|Guest
|1
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|Apr 11
|Born Again Gay
|113
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC