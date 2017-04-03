Haslam proclaims April Safe Haven Awa...

Haslam proclaims April Safe Haven Awareness Month

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

A Secret Safe Place for Newborns of Tennessee received notice that Gov. Bill Haslam has proclaimed April as Safe Haven Awareness Month in Tennessee, the agency announced in a release. The proclamation was requested by A Secret Safe Place to raise awareness of Tennessee's Safe Haven Law, which allows the anonymous surrender of unharmed newborns up to three-days-old to staff at hospitals, birthing centers, community health clinics, walk-in clinics, EMS facilities, and 24-hour staffed fire and police stations without fear of prosecution for the mother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump claims flexibility as strength Sat popcorn ready 2
News 14 named in Morgan County drug ring indictment (Aug '09) Sat disgusted 24
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) Apr 6 SurrenderCONS 110
News Immigrant tuition break gaining support in Tenn... Apr 5 spud 3
News Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res... Apr 4 We Know 10
Help! Debating a move from CT to TN Apr 3 Esellier244 1
News Tennessee lawmakers halt bill taking aim at gay... Mar 31 NOM s Waffle House 9
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Final Four
  2. North Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,062 • Total comments across all topics: 280,179,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC