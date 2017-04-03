Haslam proclaims April Safe Haven Awareness Month

A Secret Safe Place for Newborns of Tennessee received notice that Gov. Bill Haslam has proclaimed April as Safe Haven Awareness Month in Tennessee, the agency announced in a release. The proclamation was requested by A Secret Safe Place to raise awareness of Tennessee's Safe Haven Law, which allows the anonymous surrender of unharmed newborns up to three-days-old to staff at hospitals, birthing centers, community health clinics, walk-in clinics, EMS facilities, and 24-hour staffed fire and police stations without fear of prosecution for the mother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.