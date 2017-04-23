Gas Tax Increase Approved by Tennessee House
The IMPROVE Act, Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam's proposal to fund critical infrastructure projects and offer local government the option to fund transportation needs passed the House of Representatives on Wednesday. The more than six hour debate saw House members carefully and thoroughly consider dozens of amendments and counter proposals to the IMPROVE Act.
