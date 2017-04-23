Gas Tax Increase Approved by Tennesse...

Gas Tax Increase Approved by Tennessee House

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Clarksville Online

The IMPROVE Act, Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam's proposal to fund critical infrastructure projects and offer local government the option to fund transportation needs passed the House of Representatives on Wednesday. The more than six hour debate saw House members carefully and thoroughly consider dozens of amendments and counter proposals to the IMPROVE Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne... 4 hr Nosey two 2
Teachers taking advantage of students Sun Legit voter 1
Help! Debating a move from CT to TN Sat TN IS EVIL 3
Should my wife and I move to Tennessee? (Jul '06) Apr 18 Ga_SwampGirl2017 4,807
Cleveland TN Church of God International Office... Apr 18 Ga_SwampGirl2017 1
News 14 named in Morgan County drug ring indictment (Aug '09) Apr 17 Family 25
News Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi... Apr 16 buzzkill 14
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,892 • Total comments across all topics: 280,535,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC