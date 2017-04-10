Gas tax, health care complicate Tenne...

Gas tax, health care complicate Tennessee governor's race

18 min ago Read more: Williamson Herald

The repeal of former President Barack Obama's health care law was supposed to provide a springboard for U.S. Rep. Diane Black's entry into the Tennessee governor's race. And term-limited Gov. Bill Haslam's gas tax proposal was supposed to fall flat, avoiding political difficulties for House Speaker Beth Harwell.

