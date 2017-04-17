Former officer charged with theft, misconduct in Tennessee
Investigators say Gann pawned two service weapons in Lawrenceburg on several occasions when he was employed as an officer with the Waynesboro Police Department. Investigators say that the final time Gann pawned a handgun, he did not pick it up and it was eventually sold by the pawn shop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|14 named in Morgan County drug ring indictment (Aug '09)
|11 hr
|Family
|25
|Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi...
|Sun
|buzzkill
|16
|did you know bob corker has lied about where he... (Oct '06)
|Apr 15
|Genious
|48
|Help! Debating a move from CT to TN
|Apr 14
|BackStreets
|2
|Tennessee is an inferior state, Alabama means t... (Sep '16)
|Apr 12
|Cackle
|2
|Immigrant Student Bill Fails in House Education...
|Apr 12
|Jesus
|5
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|Apr 12
|Aman
|8,702
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC