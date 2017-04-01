Final Approval Given for $25M Trump U settlement and Plantiffs

Plaintiff attorney Jason Forge center speaks alongside attorney Rachel Jensen left after a hearing for a lawsuit against President Donald Trump Thursday A judge has approved a $25 million class action settlement that levied claims of fraud against President Donald Trump and his Trump University real estate classes. The deal, which calls for Trump to reimburse the students who say they were defrauded, was struck in November but needed approval from U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel.

