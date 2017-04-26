Fight to derail Mark Green intensifies as House Dems urge opposition
LGBT advocates are trying to derail the nomination of Tenn. state Sen. Mark Green as Army secretary.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne...
|5 hr
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|4
|5 things in the Tennessee General Assembly
|Tue
|tnmtndude
|1
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Mon
|Truth
|19
|Teachers taking advantage of students
|Apr 23
|Legit voter
|1
|Help! Debating a move from CT to TN
|Apr 22
|TN IS EVIL
|3
|Should my wife and I move to Tennessee? (Jul '06)
|Apr 18
|Ga_SwampGirl2017
|4,807
|Cleveland TN Church of God International Office...
|Apr 18
|Ga_SwampGirl2017
|1
