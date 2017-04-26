Federal Bureau of Investigation takes custody of teacher accused of kidnapping Tennessee girl
Surveillance images from an Oklahoma City Walmart March 15 show missing teen Elizabeth Thomas and the man suspected of abducting her, her teacher Tad Cummins, officials said . An attorney for Thomas's family told reporters that "there aren't words in the English language to describe the level of relief and elation experienced" by her parents now that she has been found physically unharmed.
