Father of abducted Tenn. teen Elizabeth Thomas files for divorce

The father of Elizabeth Thomas - the 15-year-old girl Tennessee cops said was kidnapped by her former teacher - has reportedly filed for divorce from his estranged wife ahead of her child abuse trial. Anthony Thomas, 49, cited irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct in divorce filings lodged against his wife, Kimberly, 48, according to Maury County Chancery Court records obtained by the Tennessean .

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.