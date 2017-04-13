Experts outline safest sleep practices for babies
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, in 2015, 890 children died before their 18th birthday, and 142 of those children were infants who died in unsafe sleep environments. Dr. Michael Warren, the Tennessee Department of Health's Deputy Commissioner for Population, says Tennessee's infant mortality rate is among the worst in the country.
