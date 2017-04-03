East Tennessee native becomes 15th finisher of Barkley Marathons

More than 1,000 people have attempted to complete the Barkley Marathons, but on Monday, John Kelly, 32, became the 15th person to complete the race in Frozen Head State Park. Kelly, who grew up on the other side of the Chimney Tops and went to high school in Oak Ridge, finished the 100-mile ultra marathon in 59 hours and 30 minutes, according to Canadian Running Magazine .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.