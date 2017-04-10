Daytona gunmaker Sccy moving to Tennessee

A Volusia County gun manufacturer is relocating its headquarters and opening a new, $22.5 million production plant in Maryville, Tennessee, where it will employ more than 350 workers. Sccy Industries, which started in South Daytona in 2003, has outgrown its Daytona Beach-area digs, including a 21,000-square-foot building it is leasing at 1800 Concept Court near the intersection of Bill France Boulevard and Mason Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.