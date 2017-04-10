Daytona gunmaker Sccy moving to Tennessee
A Volusia County gun manufacturer is relocating its headquarters and opening a new, $22.5 million production plant in Maryville, Tennessee, where it will employ more than 350 workers. Sccy Industries, which started in South Daytona in 2003, has outgrown its Daytona Beach-area digs, including a 21,000-square-foot building it is leasing at 1800 Concept Court near the intersection of Bill France Boulevard and Mason Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tennessee is an inferior state, Alabama means t... (Sep '16)
|2 hr
|Cackle
|2
|Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi...
|2 hr
|Witness
|13
|Immigrant Student Bill Fails in House Education...
|8 hr
|Jesus
|5
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|Aman
|8,702
|Splitting children on taxes
|Tue
|Guest
|1
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|Tue
|Born Again Gay
|113
|Inside Look: How McConnell Thwarted Obama, Then...
|Apr 10
|Denny CranesPlace
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC