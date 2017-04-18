Dangerous Drug Intercepted by Post Master in Middle Tennessee
It is unclear who sent it or just who it was going to, but the good news for Middle Tennesseans is that a packet carfentanil, legally used as a tranquilizer for elephants, mailed to this area has been intercepted by MNPD narcotics detectives and U.S. postal inspectors. Acting on a tip that carfentanil was concealed in a seemingly legitimate parcel, detectives and agents took it out of circulation in Nashville and executed a search warrant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
