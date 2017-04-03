Court papers: Missing Tennessee student 'scared' of teacher

Court papers filed in connection with the disappearance of a 15-year-old Tennessee girl and a former teacher allege that she feared the man and he told her she would face repercussions at school if she resisted him. The Tennessean reports that the petition was filed by Anthony Thomas on behalf of his daughter, Elizabeth Thomas, who disappeared from her home in Columbia on March 13. Columbia is about 45 miles south of Nashville.

