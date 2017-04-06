Controversial guardrails linked to deaths get replaced as death toll climbs
Controversial guardrails linked to deaths get replaced as death toll climbs The end caps are supposed to telescope when a vehicle hits, not impale, safety experts say. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://usat.ly/2oO9LDa As Tennessee plans to spend millions of dollars to repair and replace most of the 1,700 to 1,800 X-LITE guardrail ends on state roads, officials in other states have begun confirming deaths tied to the same model.
