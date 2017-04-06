Controversial guardrails linked to de...

Controversial guardrails linked to deaths get replaced as death toll climbs

Controversial guardrails linked to deaths get replaced as death toll climbs The end caps are supposed to telescope when a vehicle hits, not impale, safety experts say. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://usat.ly/2oO9LDa As Tennessee plans to spend millions of dollars to repair and replace most of the 1,700 to 1,800 X-LITE guardrail ends on state roads, officials in other states have begun confirming deaths tied to the same model.

