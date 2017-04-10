City and county fare well in TBI crim...

City and county fare well in TBI crime stat report

Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its 2016 "Crime in Tennessee" report Thursday, revealing a slight overall increase in reported instances of crime in the most recent reporting The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its 2016 "Crime in Tennessee" report Thursday, revealing a slight overall increase in reported instances of crime in the most recent reporting year. Although the TBI feels the numbers should not be used to compare areas of the state with each other, the local law enforcement agencies in Bradley County fared well.

