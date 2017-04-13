Children and guns: Firearm-related de...

Children and guns: Firearm-related deaths rise in Tennessee

Read more: WKRN

It's an issue no parent wants to think about, but a growing number of children are dying from shootings. "Tennessee does have a disproportioned number of unintentional shootings involving children.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 20,218 • Total comments across all topics: 280,293,084

