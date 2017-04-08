Bureau to Investigate Police-Involved Deaths in Nashville
The Metro Nashville Police Department has reached an agreement with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation that allows the bureau to investigate deaths involving the use of force by officers. The Tennessean reports that under the new agreement, Davidson County District Attorney General Glenn Funk will ask the bureau to investigate any death involving the use of force by an on-duty Metro police officer.
