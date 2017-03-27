Bradley County designated as Healthier Tennessee Community
The hard work has paid off as Bradley County was officially recognized as a designated Healthier Tennessee Community this week in Nashville. THEa SBRADLEY-CLEVELANDa SCHAMPIONS, along with a number of other groups, were honored at a special breakfast in Nashville for being officially designated a Healthier Tennessee Community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|14 named in Morgan County drug ring indictment (Aug '09)
|22 hr
|Truth
|21
|Tennessee lawmakers halt bill taking aim at gay...
|Fri
|NOM s Waffle House
|9
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|Fri
|Loyalty Cancer
|109
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|Mar 29
|Testing
|8,701
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Mar 25
|Mickie
|12
|Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in...
|Mar 24
|April Dawn
|7
|Fight Over Forrest Statue Isn't Over
|Mar 22
|Marty Schlepperman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC