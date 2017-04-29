Boris Johnson insists Britain will 's...

Boris Johnson insists Britain will 'stand alongside' Donald Trump against North Korea

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence waves with his wife Karen Pence and his two daughters Charlotte and Audrey right before they leave for Japan at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek South Korea Tuesday North Korea regularly threatens to destroy Japan, South Korea and the United States and it showed no let-up in its defiance after a failed missile test on Sunday, a day after putting on a huge display of missiles in the capital, Pyongyang . The United States and China are working "closely" together over North Korea, US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said on Tuesday, two days after a new missile test by Pyongyang .

