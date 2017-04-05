Bill would roll back Tennessee's factory farm regulations
Most of Tennessee's factory farms would no longer need state permits that regulate animal waste disposal, under the terms of a bill before the state legislature. Bill would roll back Tennessee's factory farm regulations Most of Tennessee's factory farms would no longer need state permits that regulate animal waste disposal, under the terms of a bill before the state legislature.
