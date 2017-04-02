Big Week for Austin Peay State Univer...

Big Week for Austin Peay State University

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Clarksville Online

House Joint Resolution 158 passed last week to honor Austin Peay State University's upcoming 90th anniversary. Founded April 26th, 1927, the namesake of Governor Austin Peay has continuously grown over the decades, and been particularly friendly towards veterans and active duty personnel stationed at Fort Campbell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 14 named in Morgan County drug ring indictment (Aug '09) 17 hr SAj3467 23
News Tennessee lawmakers halt bill taking aim at gay... Mar 31 NOM s Waffle House 9
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) Mar 31 Loyalty Cancer 109
Election Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10) Mar 29 Testing 8,701
Why does Tennessee suck? Mar 25 Mickie 12
News Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in... Mar 24 April Dawn 7
News Fight Over Forrest Statue Isn't Over Mar 22 Marty Schlepperman 1
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,001 • Total comments across all topics: 280,022,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC