Big Week for Austin Peay State University
House Joint Resolution 158 passed last week to honor Austin Peay State University's upcoming 90th anniversary. Founded April 26th, 1927, the namesake of Governor Austin Peay has continuously grown over the decades, and been particularly friendly towards veterans and active duty personnel stationed at Fort Campbell.
