Authorities: Tennessee student, teacher found in California
In this undated file photo released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations shows Tad Cummins in Tennessee. Anthony Thomas, the father of Elizabeth, a missing Tennessee teenager who vanished with Cummins, told WKRN-TV on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, "we all need you home."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should my wife and I move to Tennessee? (Jul '06)
|Apr 18
|Ga_SwampGirl2017
|4,807
|Cleveland TN Church of God International Office...
|Apr 18
|Ga_SwampGirl2017
|1
|14 named in Morgan County drug ring indictment (Aug '09)
|Apr 17
|Family
|25
|Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi...
|Apr 16
|buzzkill
|14
|did you know bob corker has lied about where he... (Oct '06)
|Apr 15
|Genious
|48
|Help! Debating a move from CT to TN
|Apr 14
|BackStreets
|2
|Tennessee is an inferior state, Alabama means t... (Sep '16)
|Apr 12
|Cackle
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC