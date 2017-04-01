Authorities search for 2 Lawrence Cou...

Authorities search for 2 Lawrence County men missing for months

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help to locate two men missing for several months. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department, Janson Alex Brewer and Daniel Joe Braden were reported missing on Aug. 19, 2016.

