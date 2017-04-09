Austin Peay State University welcomes...

Austin Peay State University welcomes CECA Tennessee Artist Fellow Alicia Henry for artist talk

The APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts and the Austin Peay State University Department of Art and Design are pleased to announce Alicia Henry, the 2016-17 recipient of the CECA Tennessee Artist Fellowship, will present a public lecture of her work at 6:00pm on Thursday, April 13th in the Morgan University Center, room 303 on the University campus. Henry received her Bachelor of Fine Arts at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, and her Master of Fine Arts at the Yale University School of Art.

