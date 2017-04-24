At least 9 execution dates loom for T...

At least 9 execution dates loom for Tennessee death row inmates

As many as nine execution dates for Tennessee Death Row inmates could set soon, say experts who follow the cases. This follows a ruling by the Tennessee Supreme Court late last month that upheld the protocol for lethal injection, which is the state's primary method of execution.

