At least 9 execution dates loom for Tennessee death row inmates
As many as nine execution dates for Tennessee Death Row inmates could set soon, say experts who follow the cases. This follows a ruling by the Tennessee Supreme Court late last month that upheld the protocol for lethal injection, which is the state's primary method of execution.
