Arts Build Communities Grant Workshop; Tennessee Arts Commission Offers Funding For Arts Programming
ArtsBuild and the Southeast Tennessee Development District will host an Arts Build Communities grant workshop on Tuesday, April 25 at 5 p.m. The orientation will be held at ArtsBuild, 301 E. 11th St. in Chattanooga and will review guidelines and tips for applying for funds through this Tennessee Arts Commission grant program.
