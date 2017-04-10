Arkansas Declares Pornography a 'Publ...

Arkansas Declares Pornography a 'Public Health Crisis' That Harms 'Our Country'

The Arkansas General Assembly has declared that "pornography has created a public health crisis," leading to a broad spectrum" of public health "impacts and societal harms." The Assembly also stated that pornography can increase "the demand for prostitution and the sex trafficking and slavery of children and young adults, primarily girls."

