Amber Alert update: Tennessee father says to Elizabeth Thomas, 'We all want you home'
The father of Amber Alert subject Elizabeth Thomas had messages for his daughter and her accused kidnapper, Tad Cummins, when he spoke at a National Crime Victims' Rights Week event today in Tennessee. Elizabeth's father, Anthony Thomas, pleaded for his daughter to come home and for Cummins to surrender to law enforcement.
