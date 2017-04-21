alert Flash flood watch issued starting at 3 a.m.
The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for a portion of Middle Tennessee beginning at 3 a.m. through late Saturday night. The statement reads as follows, "with saturated ground conditions across Middle Tennessee, additional rainfall could lead to runoff resulting in quick flooding of roads, poor drainage areas, low lying locations, along with secondary rivers and streams across the area.
