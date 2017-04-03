After Syria strike, Trump's emerging ...

After Syria strike, Trump's emerging doctrine is flexibility

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Chronicle Herald

In the aftermath of President Donald Trump's surprise strikes on Syria, his allies and adversaries have searched for some broader meaning in his decision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump claims flexibility as strength 17 hr popcorn ready 2
News 14 named in Morgan County drug ring indictment (Aug '09) Sat disgusted 24
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) Apr 6 SurrenderCONS 110
News Immigrant tuition break gaining support in Tenn... Apr 5 spud 3
News Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res... Apr 4 We Know 10
Help! Debating a move from CT to TN Apr 3 Esellier244 1
News Tennessee lawmakers halt bill taking aim at gay... Mar 31 NOM s Waffle House 9
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tornado
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,311 • Total comments across all topics: 280,168,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC