5 things in the Tennessee General Assembly
Gov. Randy McNally discuss passage of IMPROVE Act with reporters after Wednesday's key vote. Supply side economist Arthur Laffer testifies about the gas tax plan before the legislature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teachers taking advantage of students
|13 hr
|Legit voter
|1
|Help! Debating a move from CT to TN
|Sat
|TN IS EVIL
|3
|Should my wife and I move to Tennessee? (Jul '06)
|Apr 18
|Ga_SwampGirl2017
|4,807
|Cleveland TN Church of God International Office...
|Apr 18
|Ga_SwampGirl2017
|1
|14 named in Morgan County drug ring indictment (Aug '09)
|Apr 17
|Family
|25
|Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi...
|Apr 16
|buzzkill
|14
|did you know bob corker has lied about where he... (Oct '06)
|Apr 15
|Genious
|48
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC