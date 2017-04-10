4 Finalists For Chattanooga State Com...

4 Finalists For Chattanooga State Community College Presidency Selected By Search Committee

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Four finalists have been selected in the search for the next president of Chattanooga State Community College. All four will participate in campus visits and forums on The finalists' curricula vitae are available for review on the Presidential/Executive Searches section of the Tennessee Board of Regents website at https://www.tbr.edu/hr/executi Each candidate will spend a day on the Chattanooga campus participating in meetings and open forums for various constituent groups, including faculty, staff, students, alumni and community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help! Debating a move from CT to TN 14 hr BackStreets 2
News Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of mom at bi... Thu Defeat Maxine Waters 14
Tennessee is an inferior state, Alabama means t... (Sep '16) Wed Cackle 2
News Immigrant Student Bill Fails in House Education... Apr 12 Jesus 5
Election Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10) Apr 12 Aman 8,702
Splitting children on taxes Apr 11 Guest 1
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) Apr 11 Born Again Gay 113
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,817 • Total comments across all topics: 280,309,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC