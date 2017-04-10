2 arrested during Medicaid sit-in at ...

2 arrested during Medicaid sit-in at governor's office

Tennessee State Troopers arrested at least two of the 11 demonstrators who called for Medicaid expansion during a sit-in in the governor's office. The Tennessean reports the demonstrators, who are members of Moral Movement Tennessee, entered Gov. Bill Haslam's office at the State Capitol on Tuesday afternoon.

