2 arrested during Medicaid sit-in at governor's office
Tennessee State Troopers arrested at least two of the 11 demonstrators who called for Medicaid expansion during a sit-in in the governor's office. The Tennessean reports the demonstrators, who are members of Moral Movement Tennessee, entered Gov. Bill Haslam's office at the State Capitol on Tuesday afternoon.
