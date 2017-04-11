1 Dead, 2 injured in shooting at Tennessee manufacturing plant
Police say a woman is dead after opening fire in the parking lot of a manufacturing plant in Cookeville on Tuesday morning. The Cookeville Police Department first received the call about the shooting at the Ficosa plant just after 10:35 a.m. Both victims are in critical condition.
