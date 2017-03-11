Winter weather advisory posted for so...

Winter weather advisory posted for southern Tennessee

Franklin, Lincoln and Moore Counties will be under this advisory from 6 p.m. Saturday through 3 a.m. Sunday. Cities and towns in the advisory area include Lynchburg, Fayetteville, Flintville, Elora, Mulberry, Petersburg, Winchester, Sewanee, Decherd, Estill Springs and Cowan.

