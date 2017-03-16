Williams trades Tennessee for MemphisWIlson Central kicker/punter...
WIlson Central kicker/punter Adam Williams announced over Twitter last weekend his decision to turn down a preferred walk-on offer from Tennessee for a similar one from Memphis. "I'd like to thank the University of Tennessee for the time and the opportunity," he writes on social media.
