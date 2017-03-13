UT to host author Sam Kean

UT to host author Sam Kean

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Times

New York Times best-selling author Sam Kean will visit the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, to talk about his book "The Disappearing Spoon." The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held in Room 307 of the Science and Engineering Research Facility, 1499 Circle Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Should my wife and I move to Tennessee? (Jul '06) 7 hr nunya 4,805
News Hillary Clinton debuts a new haircut in Snapchat Mon Texxy 1
News Fitzhugh Talks About Race for Governor Without ... Mar 7 Advents 1
News 3 Great Bars in the Savannah, Tennessee Area (Apr '10) Mar 6 Granmaw 62
News Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in... Mar 6 Sue 6
Why does Tennessee suck? Mar 4 Sarah 9
Rednecks. Mar 4 Rednecksgohome 1
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,527 • Total comments across all topics: 279,558,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC