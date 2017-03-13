UT to host author Sam Kean
New York Times best-selling author Sam Kean will visit the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, to talk about his book "The Disappearing Spoon." The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held in Room 307 of the Science and Engineering Research Facility, 1499 Circle Drive.
