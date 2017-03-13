Unda re-elected bishop of East Congo Area
Bishop Gabriel Yemba Unda has been re-elected as a United Methodist bishop by delegates at the Congo Central Conference meeting. Unda was elected March 18 at the quadrennial meeting in Kamina, Democratic Republic of Congo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at United Methodist Church.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rednecks
|Mar 16
|Redneckgohome
|2
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|Mar 16
|Abamdoned memories
|104
|Should my wife and I move to Tennessee? (Jul '06)
|Mar 15
|Rebel Flags
|4,806
|Hillary Clinton debuts a new haircut in Snapchat
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
|Fitzhugh Talks About Race for Governor Without ...
|Mar 7
|Advents
|1
|3 Great Bars in the Savannah, Tennessee Area (Apr '10)
|Mar 6
|Granmaw
|62
|Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in...
|Mar 6
|Sue
|6
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC