Unda re-elected bishop of East Congo ...

Unda re-elected bishop of East Congo Area

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: United Methodist Church

Bishop Gabriel Yemba Unda has been re-elected as a United Methodist bishop by delegates at the Congo Central Conference meeting. Unda was elected March 18 at the quadrennial meeting in Kamina, Democratic Republic of Congo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at United Methodist Church.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rednecks Mar 16 Redneckgohome 2
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) Mar 16 Abamdoned memories 104
Should my wife and I move to Tennessee? (Jul '06) Mar 15 Rebel Flags 4,806
News Hillary Clinton debuts a new haircut in Snapchat Mar 13 Texxy 1
News Fitzhugh Talks About Race for Governor Without ... Mar 7 Advents 1
News 3 Great Bars in the Savannah, Tennessee Area (Apr '10) Mar 6 Granmaw 62
News Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in... Mar 6 Sue 6
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,555 • Total comments across all topics: 279,672,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC