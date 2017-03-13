Trump's Tennessee Tale
In making his case to replace the Affordable Care Act, President Donald Trump falsely claimed that in Tennessee "half of the state has no insurance company" on the ACA marketplace. In fact, all eight of the state's rating areas have at least one carrier and three of them have two carriers.
