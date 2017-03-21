Trump's Nashville Visit Cost $30K in Police Overtime Pay
President Donald Trump's visit to Nashville last week cost the Metro Nashville Police Department nearly $30,000 in overtime pay to staff police officers for security. The Tennessean reports that about 475 officers worked various forms of security for Trump's visit Wednesday, which included a campaign rally at downtown's Municipal Auditorium and a trip to The Hermitage, the historic home of President Andrew Jackson .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|Oh my goodness
|8,700
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|15 hr
|Trumptard Abandon...
|107
|Rednecks
|Mar 16
|Redneckgohome
|2
|Should my wife and I move to Tennessee? (Jul '06)
|Mar 15
|Rebel Flags
|4,806
|Hillary Clinton debuts a new haircut in Snapchat
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
|Fitzhugh Talks About Race for Governor Without ...
|Mar 7
|Advents
|1
|3 Great Bars in the Savannah, Tennessee Area (Apr '10)
|Mar 6
|Granmaw
|62
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC