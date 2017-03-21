Trump's Nashville Visit Cost $30K in ...

Trump's Nashville Visit Cost $30K in Police Overtime Pay

President Donald Trump's visit to Nashville last week cost the Metro Nashville Police Department nearly $30,000 in overtime pay to staff police officers for security. The Tennessean reports that about 475 officers worked various forms of security for Trump's visit Wednesday, which included a campaign rally at downtown's Municipal Auditorium and a trip to The Hermitage, the historic home of President Andrew Jackson .

