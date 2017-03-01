Truck driver charged for deaths of tw...

Truck driver charged for deaths of two motorists gets new lawyers

10 hrs ago Read more: Capital Weekly

The Tennessee truck driver accused accused of speeding, driving drunk and causing a crash that claimed the lives of two people has switched lawyers. The change in legal representation has delayed a hearing on a motion previously filed by the attorney for Randall Junior Weddle to exclude statements he made police following the fatal March 18, 2016 crash on Route 17 in Washington.

