Truck driver charged for deaths of two motorists gets new lawyers
The Tennessee truck driver accused accused of speeding, driving drunk and causing a crash that claimed the lives of two people has switched lawyers. The change in legal representation has delayed a hearing on a motion previously filed by the attorney for Randall Junior Weddle to exclude statements he made police following the fatal March 18, 2016 crash on Route 17 in Washington.
