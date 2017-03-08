Trial starts for ex-officer accused of repeatedly raping girl
Trial starts for ex-officer accused of repeatedly raping girl The girl was 12 and 13, which in Tennessee means a 25-year minimum sentence for alleged offenses. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2m39J8s Former Knoxville County Sheriff's Office patrol lieutenant Dennis Mills Jr. is accused of raping a girl over a two-year period in 2013 and 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|make a wish
|Tue
|Tinker bell
|1
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|Tue
|right or wrong
|104
|Crack head want leave my man alone
|Tue
|guest
|5
|Fitzhugh Talks About Race for Governor Without ...
|Tue
|Advents
|1
|3 Great Bars in the Savannah, Tennessee Area (Apr '10)
|Mar 6
|Granmaw
|62
|Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in...
|Mar 6
|Sue
|6
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Mar 4
|Sarah
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC