Tornado warning issued for Lauderdale...

Tornado warning issued for Lauderdale, Limestone counties

One is for a cell over St. Florian and moving east. That warning affects eastern Lauderdale, northwestern Limestone, east central Colbert and north central Lawrence counties.

