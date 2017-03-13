Toby Willis, Former TLC Star, Arraigned on Child Rape Charges

Toby Willis, the patriarch of a family who formerly starred in its own TLC series, has been arraigned on four counts of child rape on Monday in Tennessee. According to The Tennessean newspaper, Willis pleaded not guilty to the charges and his trial will begin on July 18. The ex-reality star was arrested in September after authorities completed their investigation into an alleged sexual encounter he had an underage girl a dozen years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hollywood Gossip.