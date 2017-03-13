TLC star Toby Willis arraigned on fou...

TLC star Toby Willis arraigned on four counts of child rape

The 46-year-old patriarch of the Willis clan pleaded not guilty to charges of child rape on Monday, stemming from an incident 12 years ago where he allegedly raped an underage girl, according to reports. He reportedly had a sexual encounter with a girl aged 9 to 12 in Nashville and was arrested in Kentucky in September 2016 after fleeing his Tennessee home to avoid police, The Tennessean reported .

