This photo taken Feb. 27, 2017, shows East Ridge, Tennessee, resident Andre Boaz posing with a portrait of his great-aunt Mary Jackson, left, and mother Aurellia Mitchell Boaz who were both featured in the recent movie "Hidden Figures". less This photo taken Feb. 27, 2017, shows East Ridge, Tennessee, resident Andre Boaz posing with a portrait of his great-aunt Mary Jackson, left, and mother Aurellia Mitchell Boaz who were both featured in the ... more This photo taken Feb. 27, 2017, shows East Ridge, Tennessee, resident Andre Boaz posing with a portrait of his great-aunt Mary Jackson, left, and mother Aurellia Mitchell Boaz who were both featured in the recent movie "Hidden Figures".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.