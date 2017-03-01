This photo taken Feb. 27, 2017, shows East Ridge, Tennessee, resident ...
This photo taken Feb. 27, 2017, shows East Ridge, Tennessee, resident Andre Boaz posing with a portrait of his great-aunt Mary Jackson, left, and mother Aurellia Mitchell Boaz who were both featured in the recent movie "Hidden Figures". less This photo taken Feb. 27, 2017, shows East Ridge, Tennessee, resident Andre Boaz posing with a portrait of his great-aunt Mary Jackson, left, and mother Aurellia Mitchell Boaz who were both featured in the ... more This photo taken Feb. 27, 2017, shows East Ridge, Tennessee, resident Andre Boaz posing with a portrait of his great-aunt Mary Jackson, left, and mother Aurellia Mitchell Boaz who were both featured in the recent movie "Hidden Figures".
