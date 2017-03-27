'They will kill you and then they will bill you': Teen who died...

Because she was at fault in the November crash in her father's Volvo, the letter said, the state wanted her to pay up: $2,600 to install a new guardrail end terminal and $231 to get the highway safety device inspected - nearly $3,000 in total. The invoice shocked Steve so much that he dropped a page of the letter onto the floor, he told The Washington Post.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.