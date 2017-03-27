'They will kill you and then they will bill you': Teen who died...
Because she was at fault in the November crash in her father's Volvo, the letter said, the state wanted her to pay up: $2,600 to install a new guardrail end terminal and $231 to get the highway safety device inspected - nearly $3,000 in total. The invoice shocked Steve so much that he dropped a page of the letter onto the floor, he told The Washington Post.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does Tennessee suck?
|Mar 25
|Mickie
|12
|Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in...
|Mar 24
|April Dawn
|7
|Fight Over Forrest Statue Isn't Over
|Mar 22
|Marty Schlepperman
|1
|Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly...
|Mar 22
|Execute sex offen...
|2
|Rednecks
|Mar 22
|Execute sex offen...
|3
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|Oh my goodness
|8,700
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|Mar 21
|Trumptard Abandon...
|107
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC